Tillerson consulted Britain, China, France, Russia on Iran
October 12, 2017 / 8:13 PM / in 7 days

Tillerson consulted Britain, China, France, Russia on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends an event of President Donald Trump to introduce his Secretary of Homeland Security nominee Kirstjen Nielsen in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spoken with senior officials of Britain, China, France and Russia in recent days to discuss President Donald Trump’s planned announcement on Iran on Friday, the State Department said without giving details.

“I would describe them as listening calls, consulting calls and having conversations about the overall rollout, if you will, of the plan ... which the president will announce tomorrow,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters, saying Tillerson spoke to the French and Russian foreign ministers and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Thursday and to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson “in recent days.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

