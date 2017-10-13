FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he can end Iran deal if no action to fix it soon
October 13, 2017

Trump says he can end Iran deal if no action to fix it soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he wants to see action to fix the flaws he sees in the Iran nuclear deal in a short period of time, adding that he could end the deal instantaneously.

A man watches a television broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech, in Tehran, Iran October 13, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

“We’ll see what happens over the next short period of time and I can do that instantaneously,” Trump told reporters when asked why he did not choose to scrap the deal now.

“I like a two-step process much better,” said Trump, who was speaking shortly after he announced he would not certify the 2015 deal, aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, in a major shift in U.S. policy.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish

