FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Macron says mistake to pull out of Iran nuclear deal
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 20, 2017 / 3:23 PM / in a month

France's Macron says mistake to pull out of Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be a mistake to pull out of the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers after the Trump administration indicated it had objections to aspects of the deal.

“According to me we have to keep the 2015 agreement because it was a good one,” Macron told reporters at the United Nations.

“It would be a mistake to annul the nuclear agreement without anything else,” he said, and declined to say whether U.S. president Donald Trump had told him of his decision on whether to keep the United States as a party to the accord.

Reporting by John Irish and Michelle Nichols; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.