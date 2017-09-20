France's Macron says mistake to pull out of Iran nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be a mistake to pull out of the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers after the Trump administration indicated it had objections to aspects of the deal.

“According to me we have to keep the 2015 agreement because it was a good one,” Macron told reporters at the United Nations.

“It would be a mistake to annul the nuclear agreement without anything else,” he said, and declined to say whether U.S. president Donald Trump had told him of his decision on whether to keep the United States as a party to the accord.