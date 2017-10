ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Tehran would not accept pressure from European countries over its regional policy and missile programme, state TV reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he arrives at a meeting with students in Tehran, Iran, October 18, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

“European’s interference in Iran’s missile programme and our regional policy ... the Europeans’ following of America’s bullying policy is not acceptable for Iran,” Khamenei said.