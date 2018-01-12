FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 8:18 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Iran says nuclear deal with major powers not renegotiable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest decision on a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers undermined the solid multilateral agreement.

Trump said on Friday he would waive nuclear sanctions against Iran for the last time to give Washington and its European allies a chance to fix the “terrible flaws” of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Trump’s policy & today’s announcement amount to desperate attempts to undermine a solid multilateral agreement, maliciously violating its paras 26, 28 & 29. JCPOA (the nuclear deal) is not renegotiable: rather than repeating tired rhetoric, U.S. must bring itself into full compliance - just like Iran,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

