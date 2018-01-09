FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to decide on Iran sanctions waivers on Friday - State Department
January 9, 2018 / 8:46 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. to decide on Iran sanctions waivers on Friday - State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is expected to decide on Friday whether to continue to waive U.S. penalties on Iran, as agreed under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the State Department said on Tuesday.

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the White House later in the week ahead of the decision, State Department spokesman Steve Goldstein told a briefing.

“We would expect a decision on Friday,” Goldstein said. “And there have been ongoing discussions regarding this.”

(This version of the story corrects Goldstein’s first name to Steve from David)

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and James Dalgleish

