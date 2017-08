A man works for Iraqi Drilling Company at Rumaila oilfield in Basra, Iraq, May 11, 2017.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iran expects to sign deals with Russian companies on exploration and development of its oil and gas resources within the next 5-6 months, Iran's deputy oil minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia told reporters on Wednesday.

Zamaninia earlier said Russian firms Lukoil (LKOH.MM) and Gazprom (GAZP.MM) have expressed interest in oil exploration projects in Iran.