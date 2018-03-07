Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits southeast Iran - state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit southeast Iran on Wednesday evening, state media said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 14 km (9 miles) away from the town of Kahnooj in Kerman province, state media reported.

There were no immediate reports of any dead or injured, or any property damage. Two teams from the local chapter of the Red Crescent were sent to the location, state media said.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the same area a few minutes after the first earthquake.

Last November, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit western Iran along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands of others.