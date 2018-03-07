FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 5:37 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits southeast Iran - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit southeast Iran on Wednesday evening, state media said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 14 km (9 miles) away from the town of Kahnooj in Kerman province, state media reported. 

There were no immediate reports of any dead or injured, or any property damage. Two teams from the local chapter of the Red Crescent were sent to the location, state media said. 

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the same area a few minutes after the first earthquake. 

Last November, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit western Iran along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands of others.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Hevens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
