FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Earthquake hits western Iran, where hundreds died last month
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2017 / 2:59 PM / a day ago

Earthquake hits western Iran, where hundreds died last month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An earthquake hit western Iran on Monday, the region where an earthquake last month killed at least 530 people, state media reported.

The centre of the quake was near the town of Ezgele, but tremors were also felt in Kermanshah, the largest city in the area.

Iranian state media said the quake was a magnitude 6.0. The U.S. Geological Survey reported it was 5.4. Last month’s quake was a magnitude 7.3.

President Hassan Rouhani highlighted his government’s efforts in bringing aid and temporary housing to the victims of last month’s quake. Hardline rivals said the government response was not quick enough or adequate.

No reports of deaths or injuries have come in, the governor of Kermanshah province said, according to state media.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.