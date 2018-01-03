FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says arrests a European citizen in protests - Tasnim
January 3, 2018 / 1:54 PM / a day ago

Iran says arrests a European citizen in protests - Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An Iranian judicial official said on Wednesday that a European citizen was arrested in anti-government protests in Borujerd county in western Iran, but did not specify the nationality of the detainee.

“A European citizen was arrested in Borujerd county ... The person had been trained by European intelligence services and was leading the rioters,” Hamidreza Abolhassani, head of Borujerd’s Justice Department was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison Williams

