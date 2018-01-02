FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France concerned by Iran arrests, does not confirm minister visit
January 2, 2018

France concerned by Iran arrests, does not confirm minister visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is concerned by the number of victims and arrests in Iran, a foreign ministry spokesman said as the death toll from anti-government demonstrations rose, declining to confirm the French foreign minister would visit Tehran this week.

“The right to protest is a fundamental right,” the spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Asked if Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian maintained a planned visit to Tehran, the spokesman said he had no information on this at this stage.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander

