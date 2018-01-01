Germany calls for calm in Iran, urges respect for right to protest

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel expressed concern on Monday about the death of protesters in Iran and appealed to the Iranian government to respect people’s rights.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Berlin, Germany, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The protests by tens of thousands of people are the biggest in Iran since unrest in 2009 that followed the disputed re-election of then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

“We appeal to the Iranian government to respect the rights of the demonstrators to assemble and to peacefully raise their voices,” Gabriel said. “After the confrontations of recent days, it is all the more important that all sides refrain from violent actions.”