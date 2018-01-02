FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's top leader says enemies have stirred unrest in country
January 2, 2018 / 10:31 AM / a day ago

Iran's top leader says enemies have stirred unrest in country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader on Tuesday accused enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring unrest, as anti-government demonstrations that began last week continued.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks as he meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other officials following an earthquake that hit Kermansheh province, in Tehran, Iran November 15, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

“In recent days, enemies of Iran used different tools including cash, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying in a post on his official website.

Khamenei said he would address the nation about the recent events “when the time is right”.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
