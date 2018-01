LONDON (Reuters) - Britain called on Iran to engage in meaningful debate about issues raised by protesters, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the troops at RAF Akrotiri, one of two military bases Britain maintains on the east Mediterranean island of Cyprus, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Petros Karadjias/Pool

“We believe there should be meaningful debate about the legitimate and important issues that the protesters are raising, and we’re looking to the Iranian authorities to permit that,” the spokesman said.