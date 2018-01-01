FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iranian policeman killed, three hurt in protests - police spokesman
#World News
January 1, 2018 / 6:22 PM / a day ago

Iranian policeman killed, three hurt in protests - police spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - One police officer has been shot dead during protests in Iran and three have been wounded, a police spokesman said on Monday, the first reported security force fatality since anti-government demonstrations began last week.

”A rioter took advantage of the situation in the city of Najaf Abad and fired shots at police forces with a hunting rifle. As a result, three were wounded, and one was martyred,” Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi was quoted as saying by Iranian state television. It did not say when the incident took place.

