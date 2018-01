LONDON (Reuters) - President Hassan Rouhani will address the Iranian nation in a televised speech on Sunday night following days of unrest across the country, the semi-official news agency ISNA said.

FILE PHOTO: A video projection is seen on the head of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he arrives for a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

There was no immediate official confirmation of the report.