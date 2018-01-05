Russia - U.S. approach to Iran protests interferes with its sovereignty - Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that U.S. calls for an extraordinary meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the turmoil in Iran interfere with the country’s sovereignty, news agency Interfax said.

The deputy minister added that Tehran’s statements that external influences fomented the protests were not groundless and that the United States uses any possible method to destabilise governments it dislikes.