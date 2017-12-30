FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least two protesters shot in western Iran - social media
#World News
December 30, 2017 / 6:53 PM / Updated a day ago

At least two protesters shot in western Iran - social media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - At least two protesters were shot by Iranian security forces in the western town of Dorud on Saturday, according to a video posted on social media, on the third day of anti-government demonstrations around the country.

The video appeared to show demonstrators carrying two people in Dorud, where marchers were seen earlier shouting slogans against Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The footage could not be authenticated and the gravity of the injuries sustained by the two protesters was not immediately known.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
