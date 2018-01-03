FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says Netanyahu and Trump supporting Iran protests- CNN Turk
#World News
January 3, 2018 / 10:31 AM / a day ago

Turkey says Netanyahu and Trump supporting Iran protests- CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump are supporting the anti-government protests in Iran, Turkey’s foreign minister was quoted as saying by broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the press after the United Nations General Assembly emergency special session on U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Mevlut Cavusoglu was also cited as saying that Turkey was against foreign interventions in Iran.

Cavusoglu said Turkey had not made any assurances to the United States in the resolution of a months-long row which had led to the two countries suspending visa services, CNN Turk said. It said Cavusoglu would meet his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel on Saturday.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
