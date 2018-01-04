FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey warns those who would interfere in Iran politics
January 4, 2018 / 10:49 AM / a day ago

Turkey warns those who would interfere in Iran politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Thursday warned against external parties attempting to interfere in Iran’s domestic politics, saying that such actions could provoke a backlash, after six days of anti-government protests in Iran.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, also told reporters during a news conference in Ankara that while Iranian citizens had the right to hold demonstrations, it was not possible to accept acts that cause casualties and property damage, as the protests have left 21 people dead.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

