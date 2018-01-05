FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's U.N. ambassador says Iran protests not a threat to international peace
#World News
January 5, 2018 / 9:13 PM / a day ago

France's U.N. ambassador says Iran protests not a threat to international peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - France’s ambassador to the United Nations told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday that recent protests in Iran do not threaten international peace and security, in what may be an implicit criticism of the United States for calling the meeting.

French Ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre speaks during a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“However worrying the events of the last few days in Iran may be they do not constitute per se a threat to international peace and security,” Ambassador Francois Delattre said. “We must be wary of any attempts to exploit this crisis for personal ends, which would have the diametrically opposed outcome to that which is wished,” he said.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
