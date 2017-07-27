FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
U.S. calls Iran space launch provocative
July 27, 2017 / 7:40 PM / 10 days ago

U.S. calls Iran space launch provocative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran's launch on Thursday of a rocket it says can deliver a satellite into space was a provocative action that violates a U.N. Security Council resolution as well as the spirit of the Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. State Department said.

"We consider that to be continued ballistic missile development," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a news briefing. "We believe that what happened overnight and in the morning is a violation of the spirit of the JCPOA," she added, referring to the Iran nuclear deal.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by David Alexander

