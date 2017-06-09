FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 2 months ago

Iran arrests two suspects linked to attacks in Tehran - media

A still image taken from a video released on the internet by Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency, on June 7, 2017, purports to show a man with a gun walking in office said to be inside Iranian parliament in Tehran, Iran. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have arrested two suspects linked to attacks in Tehran this week that killed 17 people, Iranian media reported on Friday.

"Two suspects with links to the terrorist raids in Tehran on Wednesday have been arrested in (the western Iranian province of) Kermanshah," state TV quoted intelligence ministry as saying. "Some terrorist cells also have been dismantled."

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Wednesday's suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones

