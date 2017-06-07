FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Guards says Saudi Arabia behind deadly attacks in Tehran - statement
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 2 months ago

Iran's Guards says Saudi Arabia behind deadly attacks in Tehran - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards say Saudi Arabia was behind twin attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed at least 12 people and injured 43, a statement published by the Guards said.

"This terrorist attack happened only a week after the meeting between the U.S. president (Donald Trump) and the (Saudi) backward leaders who support terrorists. The fact that Islamic State has claimed responsibility proves that they were involved in the brutal attack," said the statement, published by Iranian media.

The attacks were the first claimed by the hardline Sunni Muslim militant group in the tightly controlled Shi'ite Muslim Iran.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

