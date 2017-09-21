FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief asks Iran president to release former U.N. official
#World News
September 21, 2017 / 3:40 PM / in a month

U.N. chief asks Iran president to release former U.N. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian-American consultant Siamak Namazi (R) is pictured with his father Baquer Namazi in this undated family handout picture. Iranian authorities this week arrested the elderly father of an American jailed in Iran since October 2015, the man's family said on February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday for the release of U.S. citizen and former U.N. official Baquer Namazi, a U.N. spokesman said after they met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

“The Secretary-General did raise the issue and again appealed for the release of Baquer Namazi on humanitarian grounds,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Last October, an Iranian court sentenced Namazi, 80, and his son 46-year-old Siamak Namazi to 10 years in prison on charges of spying and cooperating with the United States.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

