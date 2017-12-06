FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran denies U.S. accusation of destabilising the region
#Middle East & North Africa
December 6, 2017

Iran denies U.S. accusation of destabilising the region

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry denied on Wednesday U.S. accusations that the Islamic Republic is playing a destabilising role in the region, state media reported.

FILE PHOTO: A young boy stands behind an Iranian flag at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport, Iran, May, 5, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said on Tuesday that Iran is carrying out “destabilising actions” by supporting Hezbollah in Lebanon, supplying missiles to Houthi forces in Yemen and sending weapons and militia fighters to Syria.

“Repeating the groundless accusations and lies will not help solve the large and strategic mistakes America has made in recent decades against Iran and the region,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi was quoted as saying by state media.

“While there’s time remaining, Mr. Tillerson should become more familiar with the realities and history of the region and American policies, and its effects which has led to serious instability and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent women, children and people.”

Tillerson also said during a visit to Brussels on Tuesday that Iran must comply with the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal under which the Islamic Republic agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of a number of sanctions. 

U.S. president Donald Trump dealt a blow to the pact in October by refusing to certify that Tehran was complying with the accord even though international inspectors said it was.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
