Iran says weaponry displayed by Haley is 'fabricated'
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 5:44 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Iran says weaponry displayed by Haley is 'fabricated'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran rejected as unfounded a U.S. accusation on Thursday that it supplied a missile fired at Saudi Arabia from Yemen on Nov. 4, describing weaponry displayed by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as “fabricated.”

Missile debris that the U.S. Department of Defense says is from "Qiam" ballistic missiles manufactured in Iran but that the Pentagon says were fired by Houthi rebels from Yemen into Saudi Arabia is seen on display at a U.S. military base in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the accusation by the United States was “irresponsible, provocative and destructive.”

“These accusations seek also to cover up for the Saudi war crimes in Yemen, with the U.S. complicity, and divert international and regional attention from the stalemate war of aggression against the Yemenis,” the statement said.

Reporting by Michelle NicholsEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
