FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq has not reached agreement with Exxon on southern oilfields - oil minister
Sections
Featured
The Guardian's photographer of the year - Bensemra of Reuters
REUTERS BACKSTORY
The Guardian's photographer of the year - Bensemra of Reuters
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down ageing iPhones
TECHNOLOGY
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down ageing iPhones
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 25, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 2 days ago

Iraq has not reached agreement with Exxon on southern oilfields - oil minister

Ahmed Rasheed

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has not yet reached an agreement with Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) on a multibillion-dollar project to boost output from several southern oilfields, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi speaks during news conference at the ministry of oil in Baghdad, Iraq November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

    If no agreement is reached by February, Luaibi told journalists at a signing ceremony for a separate deal, the project would be offered to other companies.

    Luaibi had said in October that Iraq was in final talks with Exxon Mobil on developing the project, which consists of building oil pipelines, storage facilities and a seawater supply project to inject water from the Gulf into reservoirs to improve production.

    Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.