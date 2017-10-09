FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron, Total interested in Majnoon oilfield - Iraq oil minister
October 9, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 10 days ago

Chevron, Total interested in Majnoon oilfield - Iraq oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, in this April 25, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Monday that Chevron (CVX.N) and Total (TOTF.PA) are among the companies that have expressed interest in developing the Majnoon oilfield that Shell (RDSa.L) has said it wants to leave.

Royal Dutch Shell said last month it had agreed with Iraq’s oil ministry to relinquish operations at the Majnoon field to the government after unfavourable changes to fiscal terms. The announcement confirmed an earlier Reuters report.

Luaibi said Baghdad has not started negotiations with other international oil companies on Shell’s stake in the oilfield, as there has been no final decision taken on Shell’s plan to exit the field.

Negotiations with Shell are ongoing, Luaibi said, adding he hoped to “reach a satisfactory deal for both parties”.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

