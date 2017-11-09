FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland will not change rules for deferred tax assets - minister
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 10:45 AM / Updated a day ago

Ireland will not change rules for deferred tax assets - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister, who has threatened to penalise banks if they do not quickly compensate mortgage customers they overcharged, said on Thursday he will not change how deferred tax assets (DTAs) are taxed in the banking system.

FILE PHOTO: Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Dublin, Ireland September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

“As I speak now, I do not have any intention of changing how we tax the deferred losses within the banking system because I believe there would be consequences to such a statement,” Paschal Donohoe told a parliamentary committee, referring to how it would impact the sale of further state stakes in the banks.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton

