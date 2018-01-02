Ireland seeking to sell 3-4 billion euros of 10-year debt - source

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt agency mandated dealers on Tuesday to issue a new 10-year bond in a syndicated sale a market source said would likely raise between 3 and 4 billion euros (£3.55 billion), around a quarter of this year’s funding needs.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said last month it would issue between 14 and 18 billion euros of long-term debt in 2018, including at least one syndicated deal.

Citi, Danske Bank, Davy Stockbrokers, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura were appointed as joint lead managers for the deal, the NTMA said in a statement.