Ireland has no further plans to amend role of 'bad bank' NAMA

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland has no further plans to amend the mandate of the state-run “bad bank” beyond its new role in assisting a new body that will offer debt finance to builders, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said last month that the government would seek to repurpose the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the body set up almost a decade ago to rid local banks of loans related to Ireland’s property crash.