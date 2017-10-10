FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland may not use all future budget space if economy overheating
#Business News
October 10, 2017 / 7:12 PM / in 9 days

Ireland may not use all future budget space if economy overheating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ireland's Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe displays a copy of the budget on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland may decide not to use all of the sharp forecast rise in space to cut taxes and increase spending in future budgets if there are signs that the economy is overheating, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday.

“The government of the day may decide it is not wise to spend all of the money that is available to it if prices are going up in the economy, wages are going up in the economy and we are experiencing labour shortages,” Donohoe told a news conference.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones

