Ireland retains first-time buyers scheme, will monitor impact

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister retained a subsidy for first-time home buyers introduced last year and will continue to monitor its impact after making no changes in Tuesday’s budget, a spokeswoman for the minister said.
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast doubt on the “help to buy scheme” earlier this year when he accelerated a review of the initiative and said that if it was driving up prices, it would be phased out and replaced with another measure.
Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg