Ireland retains first-time buyers scheme, will monitor impact

FILE PHOTO: Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Dublin, Ireland September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister retained a subsidy for first-time home buyers introduced last year and will continue to monitor its impact after making no changes in Tuesday’s budget, a spokeswoman for the minister said.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast doubt on the “help to buy scheme” earlier this year when he accelerated a review of the initiative and said that if it was driving up prices, it would be phased out and replaced with another measure.