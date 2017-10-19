No Brexit-related deterioration in quality of Irish banks' lending - central bank

DUBLIN (Reuters) - There has been no Brexit-related deterioration in asset quality among Ireland’s retail banks but cost challenges remain a significant concern for their operating models, Irish Central Bank Governor Philip Lane said on Thursday.
“These institutions have made satisfactory progress with respect to assessing their exposures and have implemented processes within their frameworks to ensure that Brexit-related risks are factored into assessments and inform decisions,” Lane added.
