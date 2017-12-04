FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish tax take ahead of target in November
Sections
Featured
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2017 / 4:42 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Irish tax take ahead of target in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s tax take was ahead of target at the end of November for the first time since February, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Ireland has consistently beaten its revenue targets in recent years as fast economic growth boosted the tax take, but receipts had fallen as much as 2.4 percent behind target in the year to April before the gap began gradually to narrow.

Tax revenues were 0.4 percent, or 192 million euros, ahead of target for the year to the end of November. Government spending was 1.9 percent, or 788 million euros (£693.4 million), below target.

The government recorded an overall surplus of 4.6 billion euros for the first 11 months of the year versus a 1.5 billion euro surplus a year ago, primarily due to June’s 3.4 billion euro sale of a stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks.

Excluding the AIB share sale and other one-off transactions, the Finance Ministry said the underlying exchequer position showed a year-on-year improvement of 1.2 billion euros.

Ireland aims to cut its budget deficit to 0.3 percent of gross domestic product this year from 0.7 percent in 2016 as it moves towards its first balanced budget for a decade.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.