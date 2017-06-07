Irish house prices up 10.5 percent year-on-year in April

Residential apartments and the Aviva Stadium are reflected in water in the Grand Canal Dock area of Dublin, Ireland December 5, 2016.

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices climbed 10.5 percent in the year to the end of April, posting their highest annual growth rate since June 2015, data showed on Wednesday.

House price growth is accelerating amid a chronic lack of supply and a surge in demand for mortgages following an easing of central bank lending rules and the introduction of a new government subsidy.

Nationwide prices were up 1.1 percent in April compared with March, while in Dublin they were up 0.2 percent as prices outside the capital climbed 2.1 percent, the Central Statistics Office said.