FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Irish inflation rates drops sharply in May
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 2 months ago

Irish inflation rates drops sharply in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Construction cranes are seen in the Irish Financial Services Centre in Dublin, Ireland April 24, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's annual inflation rate fell sharply in May to 0.2 percent from a four-year high of 0.9 percent the previous month, the state statistics agency said on Thursday.

Prices fell 0.2 percent in May from the previous month, the first monthly contraction since January, dragged down by lower air fares and petrol prices and a slip in the price of motor insurance, the Central Statistics Office said.

Ireland has been the European Union's fastest growing economy for three years, but inflation has remained broadly flat over the period.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.