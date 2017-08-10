FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish annual inflation rate recovers in July from two-year low
August 10, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 3 days ago

Irish annual inflation rate recovers in July from two-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish consumer prices fell by 0.2 percent July, recovering slightly from a two-year low of -0.4 percent in June, data showed on Thursday.

Ireland has been the European Union's fastest growing economy for three years, but inflation has remained broadly flat over the period.

The Central Statistics Office said price falls over the year were particularly marked in clothing, household furnishings, recreation, food and alcohol.

Consumer prices were flat on a monthly basis in July, from an increase of 0.1 percent the previous month.

(The story corrects final paragraph to say June inflation was +0.1 percent not +1 percent.)

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

