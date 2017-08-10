Irish annual inflation rate recovers in July from two-year low

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish consumer prices fell by 0.2 percent July, recovering slightly from a two-year low of -0.4 percent in June, data showed on Thursday.

Ireland has been the European Union’s fastest growing economy for three years, but inflation has remained broadly flat over the period.

The Central Statistics Office said price falls over the year were particularly marked in clothing, household furnishings, recreation, food and alcohol.

Consumer prices were flat on a monthly basis in July, from an increase of 0.1 percent the previous month.

