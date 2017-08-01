Irish manufacturing activity grows steadily in July - PMI

Irish manufacturing activity grew steadily in July, albeit slipping from June's two-year high pace, and companies remained confident that production would keep rising in the year ahead, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Investec Purchasing Managers' index slipped back to 54.6 in July from a two-year high of 56.0 in June but remained well above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

The survey registered a slow-down in growth rates for new orders and employment in the sector. The rate of growth in new export orders eased to an eight-month low.

But levels of outstanding business rose for the third consecutive month while suppliers' delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent in over six years as vendors struggled to meet another substantial monthly increase in purchasing activity.

Some 49 percent of respondents forecast a rise in output in the coming year compared with 9 percent anticipating a decline, with respondents expecting higher new orders from both domestic and export clients.

"Following a strong performance by the manufacturing sector in H1 this year, and the generally improving global backdrop, we ... remain upbeat about prospects for the sector over the remainder of the year," Investec Ireland chief economist Philip O'Sullivan said.

Ireland, the European Union's fastest-growing economy, is widely seen as the member most at risk from Brexit due to its close trading links with Britain. But after a muted initial impact, Dublin now sees its economy growing faster in 2017 that it did a year ago when Britons voted to leave the bloc.