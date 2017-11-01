FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish manufacturing growth eases in October - PMI
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
Special Report
reuters investigates -the body trade
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
BoE hikes interest rates for first time in a decade
BoE hikes interest rates for first time in a decade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 1, 2017 / 6:17 AM / a day ago

Irish manufacturing growth eases in October - PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - - Growth in Ireland’s manufacturing sector slowed slightly in October due to weaker new orders, but purchasing managers expressed increased confidence about future output, a survey showed on Wednesday.

A man walks past offices in the Irish Financial Services Centre in Dublin, Ireland April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Investec Purchasing Managers’ index slipped to 54.4 in October from 55.4 in September, holding above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for the 53rd month in a row.

Although Ireland is seen as the European Union country most exposed to Britain’s decision to leave the bloc, Dublin has raised its economic growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018 due to the muted initial impact of the Brexit vote.

New orders slipped to a three-month low but new export orders were at a four-month high in October, with the authors pointing to increased demand from European countries.

The forward-looking Future Output subindex increased to an eight-month high of 74.4, with more than 50 percent of respondents predicting a rise in output compared with just 3 percent predicting a contraction.

The managers cited improved demand both at home and in export markets for their optimism.

”Given the positive outlook for the Irish and wider global economies, we view this bullishness as well-foundIreland chief economist Philip O‘Sullivan said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson; conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters; Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.