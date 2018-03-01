Irish manufacturing growth moderates amid signs of capacity constraints - PMI

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Growth in the Irish manufacturing sector moderated in February following record expansion at the end of last year amid indications that capacity constraints may be starting to emerge in the fast growing economy, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Investec Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 56.2 from 57.6 in January having at the end of 2017 reached the highest level since it began measuring the performance of the sector almost 20 years ago.

The growth nevertheless represented 57th consecutive month the index has remained above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, while respondents reported a pick-up in orders from overseas customers, particularly in Europe, Asia and Africa.

However, the survey’s authors said other sub-indices showed signs of strain in supply chains with cost pressures elevated and firms recording increases in the backlogs of work for the 10th successive month.

Most notably, suppliers’ delivery times lengthened at a substantial pace with the sub-index measuring performance deteriorating to 40.9 to 43.8, the second-lowest mark since the survey began in May 1998.

“Our narrative for some time has been that the quickening in global growth - Ireland is one of the world’s most open economies - will underpin continued expansion for the manufacturing sector here,” said Investec Ireland chief economist Philip O’Sullivan.

“In that regard, we are unsurprised by the headline progress advertised by this latest PMI release, although the capacity issues will require careful monitoring (at least) in the coming months.”