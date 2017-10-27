FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales up 1.2 percent in year to September
October 27, 2017 / 10:16 AM / a day ago

Irish retail sales up 1.2 percent in year to September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes increased by 1.2 percent in the year to September but grew by 7.7 percent when Brexit-hit car sales are excluded, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A concierge stands outside a shop that is having a summer sale in Dublin, Ireland July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 2.4 percent, but increased 1.3 percent with auto sales excluded. New car sales have fallen this year as some motorists have preferred to import cars from Britain due to the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

