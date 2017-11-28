Irish retail sales up 4.5 percent year-on-year in October

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes increased by 4.5 percent in the year to October and by 6 percent when car sales are excluded, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tueday.

On a monthly basis, retail sales were flat, and fell 0.3 percent with auto sales excluded. New car sales have fallen this year as some motorists have preferred to import cars from Britain due to the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro.