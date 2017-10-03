FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish unemployment rate holds at 6.1 percent in September
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in 16 days

Irish unemployment rate holds at 6.1 percent in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate held steady at 6.1 percent in September, the state statistics service said on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed stood at 133,200 in September, down 200 compared with August and 31,600 lower compared with a year ago, the Central Statistics Office said.

Employment has grown strongly since the jobless rate peaked at 15.1 percent in 2012 when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout, and expanded at its fastest rate since the financial crisis in the first quarter of the year.

Ireland’s finance department forecasts that the unemployment rate will dip below 6 percent by the end of this year, meaning the economy could reach full employment next year with the rate forecast to remain at 5.5 percent from 2018 onwards.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alistair Smout

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.