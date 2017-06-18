FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
New Irish housing minister casts doubt over first-time buyers scheme
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 18, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 2 months ago

New Irish housing minister casts doubt over first-time buyers scheme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A crane is seen behind a row of residential properties in the Capital Dock area of Dublin, Ireland December 5, 2016.Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's new housing minister said he is concerned a subsidy for first-time home buyers introduced last year may be pushing prices higher and failing to deliver the anticipated new supply amid newspaper reports that it will be scrapped.

New Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has accelerated a review of the "help to buy scheme" and said that if it was driving up prices, it would be phased out and replaced with incentives for increasing housing supply.

The Sunday Times newspaper quoted a government source as saying the review would almost certainly find the scheme has been inflationary, leading to its removal. The Sunday Business Post also said it was due to be scrapped in October's budget.

"It is a concern of mine (that it may be inflationary), and it's a concern that it perhaps hasn't achieved the delivery on the supply side that we need and that's why in my review I will be looking at direct supply side measures," Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy told national broadcaster RTE.

"I'm going to look at everything. No decisions have been taken."

The scheme, which provides a tax rebate for prospective homebuyers and is limited to new builds in an attempt to stimulate a chronic lack of supply, is due to run until 2019.

House price growth has begun to accelerate again in Ireland in recent months, climbing 10.5 percent in the year to the end of April, drawing the concerns of EU institutions.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.