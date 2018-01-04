FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated a day ago

No evidence fatal stabbing linked to terrorism, Irish police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - There is no evidence that the fatal stabbing of a Japanese man in a series of random and unprovoked attacks in the northeastern Irish town of Dundalk this week was related to terrorism, police said on Thursday.

An 18-year-old Egyptian man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki, whom police said had been living in Ireland for the past year. Two other men were injured in the attacks early on Wednesday.

Police said at the time of the arrest that terrorism was one line of enquiry they were pursuing.

“At this time, we can find no established link to indicate that this tragedy is terrorist-related,” they said in a statement on Thursday. “However, enquires are continuing internationally as the investigation develops.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
