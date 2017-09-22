FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish unemployment revised down, on track for lowest since 2008
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2017 / 10:46 AM / a month ago

Irish unemployment revised down, on track for lowest since 2008

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate in August was revised down to 6.1 percent from an initial estimate of 6.3 percent, the country’s statistics agency said on Friday, putting it on track for its lowest quarterly level since 2008.

July’s unemployment rate was also revised down to 6.2 percent from 6.4 percent.

Irish unemployment in the second quarter of 2017 was revised down to 6.2 percent from 6.4 percent, the lowest rate since the second quarter of 2008 according to previously published data.

“The seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed was 136,700, the lowest since Q2 2008 when the comparable figure was 127,200,” said Jim Dalton, a statistician at Ireland’s Central Statistics Office.

The number of people in work in the three months to June rose by 48,100 compared with a year earlier to 2.063 million, a 2.4 percent increase which compares with a 3.5 percent annual growth in the first three months of the year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the number of people in work rose 0.2 percent compared with the first quarter.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg and Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.