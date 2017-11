DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish government’s still believes Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald should not resign over her handling of a case involving a police whistleblower despite renewed opposition calls for her to do so, a spokesman said on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland (Tanaiste) Frances Fitzgerald speaks to the media at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, May 8, 2014. Picture taken May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“The government position is the same,” Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s spokesman said when asked if Varadkar was still standing by Fitzgerald and believes she should not resign.